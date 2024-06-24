CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 6,154 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its position in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Citigroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.97. 5,119,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,059,667. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

