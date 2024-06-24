CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 102 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after buying an additional 67,490 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.83.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PNC traded up $2.26 on Monday, reaching $155.46. 477,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,071. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.