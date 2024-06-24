China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (CHCJY) to Issue Dividend of $0.83 on August 2nd

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.8342 per share on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from China CITIC Bank’s previous dividend of $0.81.

China CITIC Bank Stock Up 14.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CHCJY opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.02. China CITIC Bank has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. China CITIC Bank had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

