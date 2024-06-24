CIBC Increases Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$40.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 target price on Filo Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.17.

Filo Mining Trading Down 0.1 %

CVE:FIL opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.97. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$11.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.12). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

