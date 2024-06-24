CIBC Lowers Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) to Neutral

CIBC cut shares of Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$154.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$180.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KXS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$196.56.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$150.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$150.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$152.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 208.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$129.13 and a 52 week high of C$191.51.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$160.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.33 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Kinaxis will post 2.8913676 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Stefanie Ann Gordish sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.24, for a total transaction of C$32,152.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,120.20. In related news, Senior Officer Stefanie Ann Gordish sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.24, for a total transaction of C$32,152.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,120.20. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 13,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.46, for a total value of C$2,009,067.23. Insiders sold 34,650 shares of company stock worth $5,253,452 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

