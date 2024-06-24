Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives $57.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

In other Ciena news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $205,758.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,226,292.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,032 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 339.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE CIEN opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.99. Ciena has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

