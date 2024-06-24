Citigroup Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $192.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $191.00 to $192.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.20.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $153.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,901,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 55.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,168,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,359,000 after buying an additional 418,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,601,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,976,000 after buying an additional 312,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.