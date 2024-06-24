City Holding Co. Boosts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $5,705,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $927,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,996,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,984. The stock has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

