City Holding Co. Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.4% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $454.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,062,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $422.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total transaction of $47,719,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,891,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,427,665,541.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total transaction of $47,719,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,891,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,427,665,541.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,774,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,670,450. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.