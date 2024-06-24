City Holding Co. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GFEB traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $35.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,965. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (GFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral GFEB was launched on Feb 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.