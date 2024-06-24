City Holding Co. Has $175,000 Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 11.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,659,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,963,000 after acquiring an additional 152,568 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 58.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,400. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.85. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 60.10%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

