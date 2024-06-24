City Holding Co. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

City Holding Co. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $454,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 537.4% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 147.4% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 128,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 76,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,182,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,458,603. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $331.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

