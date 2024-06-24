City Holding Co. Has $2.62 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

City Holding Co. raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.0 %

RSG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.85. 1,305,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,212. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $196.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

