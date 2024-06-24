City Holding Co. Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co. owned 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 311.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000.

NYSEARCA:SHYG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 648,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,599. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average is $42.21. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $42.67.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

