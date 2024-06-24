City Holding Co. Lowers Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 16.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $234,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Clorox by 414.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Clorox by 78.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Clorox by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $136.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,436,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,220. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.03. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

