City Holding Co. Purchases 11,387 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.97. The stock had a trading volume of 624,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,880. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

