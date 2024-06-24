City Holding Co. Sells 211 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

City Holding Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 987.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 148,109 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,018,000 after purchasing an additional 73,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 201,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.27. The company had a trading volume of 727,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,456. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.