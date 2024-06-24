Cizzle Biotechnology (LON:CIZ) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc (LON:CIZ – Get Free Report) traded up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.84 ($0.02). 1,245,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,496,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.69 ($0.02).

Cizzle Biotechnology Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.29 million, a PE ratio of -168.80 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.03.

About Cizzle Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of an immunoassay test for the CIZ1B biomarker for the early detection of lung cancer in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Cizzle Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc in May 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cizzle Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cizzle Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.