CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $12.11 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

CMH Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,233 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 131,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,211,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.24. 387,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,975. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

