CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.89. 2,932,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,226. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $218.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.90. The company has a market cap of $140.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HON

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.