CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,183 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CMH Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,864 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 16,183 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 2.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after acquiring an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $1,287,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,837 shares in the company, valued at $32,439,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider R David Schmaier sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,074,350.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,848.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,439,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 558,302 shares of company stock worth $154,932,104. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.84. 7,540,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,913,846. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.47 and its 200-day moving average is $276.69. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $232.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

