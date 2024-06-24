CMH Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CMH Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after buying an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,204,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,763,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,834,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,040. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.43.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

