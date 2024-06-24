Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CTO Chad Verbowski Sells 8,312 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $222,429.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 510,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,656,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $428,679.48.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $27.34. 3,166,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,616. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,075,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,132,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,563,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Confluent by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Confluent by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

