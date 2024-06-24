Conflux Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $652.42 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $652.42 million and approximately $48.28 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,447.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $384.84 or 0.00626278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00115760 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00038156 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00264492 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00047363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00073237 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux's total supply is 5,014,201,586 coins and its circulating supply is 4,139,195,031 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Conflux's official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux's official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,013,874,418.1 with 4,138,874,403.31 in circulation. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

