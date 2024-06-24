Contrasting PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) & Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nemaura Medical and PolyPid, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 PolyPid 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nemaura Medical presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 5,276.34%. PolyPid has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 228.64%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than PolyPid.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical $3,017.00 621.93 -$14.14 million ($0.39) -0.12 PolyPid N/A N/A -$23.86 million ($12.64) -0.34

This table compares Nemaura Medical and PolyPid’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nemaura Medical has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -142.69% PolyPid N/A -572.69% -110.25%

Risk & Volatility

Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of PolyPid shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats PolyPid on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemaura Medical

(Get Free Report)

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About PolyPid

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

