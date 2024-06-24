Contrasting Prologis (NYSE:PLD) & Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Independence Realty Trust and Prologis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 1 0 4 0 2.60 Prologis 0 4 11 1 2.81

Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.08%. Prologis has a consensus target price of $129.76, indicating a potential upside of 18.61%. Given Prologis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prologis is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $660.98 million 6.16 -$17.23 million ($0.03) -603.13 Prologis $8.02 billion 12.62 $3.06 billion $3.42 31.99

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Prologis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Realty Trust. Independence Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Prologis pays an annual dividend of $3.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Independence Realty Trust pays out -2,132.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prologis pays out 112.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prologis has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prologis has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Prologis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust -1.26% -0.23% -0.13% Prologis 38.73% 5.49% 3.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Prologis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Prologis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prologis beats Independence Realty Trust on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,700 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.