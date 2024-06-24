Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 925,530 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 617,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CJR.B shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.37 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.25 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.65 to C$0.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.66.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

