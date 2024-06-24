Craig Hallum Boosts Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target to $30.00

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HROW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Harrow in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Harrow Stock Performance

HROW opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $742.98 million, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. Harrow has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $22.63.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harrow will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harrow news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of Harrow stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $641,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,745,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,018,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 111,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,411 in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harrow by 347.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Harrow by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Harrow in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Harrow by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Harrow by 12.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Stories

