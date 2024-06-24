Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider James Hassard Sells 15,000 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider James Hassard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $669,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,706.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %
CRNX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.66. 816,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,644. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.
