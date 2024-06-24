Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 650,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 290,086 shares.The stock last traded at $35.93 and had previously closed at $35.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRTO. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $253.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $213,780.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,549,105.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Criteo news, major shareholder Till Hufnagel purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.67 per share, for a total transaction of $226,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,777,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,955,599.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $213,780.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,549,105.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,239. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Criteo by 64.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

