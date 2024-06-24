Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CROX. Bank of America upped their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $154.74 on Wednesday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.97.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 919,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,211,000. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $39,420,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 141.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,574,000 after buying an additional 421,712 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

