Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.0880

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and approximately $14.85 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be bought for $0.0880 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00041049 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013182 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

