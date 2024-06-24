CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in CSX by 564.2% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 40,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 34,254 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its stake in CSX by 56.9% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 14,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in CSX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 168,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.35. 5,987,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,884,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

