CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI) Declares GBX 1.35 Dividend

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CHI remained flat at GBX 92.50 ($1.17) during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 40,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,053. The company has a market cap of £77.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,027.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.27. CT UK High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95.50 ($1.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

