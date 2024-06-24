DA Davidson Upgrades Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) to Buy

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $93.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.25.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 6.3 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.40. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.