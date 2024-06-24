Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.83

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 863211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DQ. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $415.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,728,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,575,000 after buying an additional 53,860 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,794,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 344,616 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,658,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after purchasing an additional 107,235 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 31.2% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,350,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,877,000 after purchasing an additional 320,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 952,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 152,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

