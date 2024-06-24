Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives $59.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

DAL stock opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.71%.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 466,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 265,852 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $4,241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $749,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

