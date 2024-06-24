Dennis Cho Sells 234 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $11,561.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,449.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Dennis Cho sold 95 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $4,848.80.

On Thursday, June 6th, Dennis Cho sold 276 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $14,167.08.

NASDAQ:TWST traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 514,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,930. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWST. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

