Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4,983.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock remained flat at $25.85 during trading on Monday. 592,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,545. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.