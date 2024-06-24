Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Stake Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,315 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.52% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 44,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 139,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc increased its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 152,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 436,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after buying an additional 40,879 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 97,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,348. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

