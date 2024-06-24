Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.89 and last traded at $118.46. 877,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,601,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.61.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 49,146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 351,396 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,180,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $664,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

