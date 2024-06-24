Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Position Lifted by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 382,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,574 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000.

TSLL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,168,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,707,467. The company has a market capitalization of $909.32 million, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45.

