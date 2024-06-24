Doliver Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,336,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,699,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 302,776 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 484.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 314,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 261,097 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 230,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE SMG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,894. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.84.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

