Doliver Advisors LP Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,293,299,000 after buying an additional 533,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,544,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,201,410,000 after purchasing an additional 119,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837,801 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $987,041,000 after purchasing an additional 303,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,703,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,113,778. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

