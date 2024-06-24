Doliver Advisors LP Has $752,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth $272,312,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,084 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BA traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.08. 7,376,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,605,866. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

