Doliver Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,657 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7,875.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,175 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,050,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $170,372,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,914,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,432,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.08 and a 200 day moving average of $154.29. The stock has a market cap of $358.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

