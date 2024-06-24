Doliver Advisors LP Lowers Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.21. 7,285,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,726,672. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.