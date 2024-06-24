Doliver Advisors LP Sells 348 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Kellanova by 205.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Kellanova by 757.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kellanova by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE K traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $58.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.76. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $68.69. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $4,470,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,075,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,266,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,918,088 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

