Doliver Advisors LP Sells 4,397 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 0.5% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after buying an additional 15,625,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,542,988,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $827,616,000 after buying an additional 1,854,671 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $687,947,000 after buying an additional 570,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $644,258,000 after buying an additional 329,278 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA remained flat at $38.48 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,433,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,536,941. The stock has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.49. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

