Doliver Advisors LP Sells 7,840 Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 323.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000.

In related news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $28,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DPG stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 146,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,572. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $10.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

